Hendersonville attorney suspended for five more years (access required)

Hendersonville attorney suspended for five more years (access required)

By: David Donovan April 13, 2021

Attorney: Scott H. Shelton Location: Hendersonville Bar membership: Member since 1993 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for five years on April 8, effective immediately upon the expiration of his current three-year suspension. Background: In a variety of separate and distinct matters, Shelton accepted and handled entrusted funds at a time when he was enjoined from doing ...

