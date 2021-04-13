Quantcast
Pinehurst attorney’s suspension stayed (access required)

By: David Donovan April 13, 2021

Attorney: Susan M. Lynch Location: Pinehurst Bar membership: Member since 2002 Disciplinary action: The remaining portion of Lynch’s suspension was stayed on April 7. Background: Lynch was suspended from the practice of law for five years in August 2019 after she prepared documents for a real estate transaction knowing that they contained false statements and engaged in a conflict ...

