Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Probation Revocation – Absconding Supervision – Violation Report Dates (access required)

Criminal Practice – Probation Revocation – Absconding Supervision – Violation Report Dates (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 15, 2021

Even though the probation officer’s violation report lists all dates of missed appointments, since the report alleges that defendant absconded from supervision on or about 16 July 2019, and since the officer filed the report on 18 July 2019, we consider only whether the evidence presented regarding the time period alleged in the violation report, ...

