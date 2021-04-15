Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Simple Assault – Jury Instructions – Automatism Defense – Sentencing (access required)

Criminal Practice – Simple Assault – Jury Instructions – Automatism Defense – Sentencing (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 15, 2021

According to defendant’s testimony at her assault trial, during a small claims hearing against an auto mechanic, defendant’s husband, with whom defendant was in “a domestic abuse relationship,” lifted his hand in the “same way ... he would smack [her]…” Defendant said this was a “trigger” for her, she “lost it,” and she does not ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo