Retailer can't compel arbitration based on third-party contract (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires April 15, 2021

  A retail chain referenced in a credit card agreement between a bank and the store’s customer can’t compel arbitration as a third-party beneficiary to the contract, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled, the latest turn in a case that was sent back down to the state’s courts after a narrowly divided ruling ...

