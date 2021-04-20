Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Smooth move: First-ever remote bar exam gets high marks (access required)

Smooth move: First-ever remote bar exam gets high marks (access required)

By: Scott Baughman April 20, 2021

BY DAVID DONOVAN david.donovan@nclawyersweekly.com When the North Carolina Board of Law Examiners announced that it would organize the state’s first ever remotely-conducted bar exam this February, exam-takers had to grapple with all kinds of questions. How is this thing going to work? How will it affect pass rates? Do any of the neighbors in my apartment building ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo