$95.5M judgment against Walmart overturned on appeal (access required)

$95.5M judgment against Walmart overturned on appeal (access required)

By: David Donovan April 22, 2021

  Nearly three years after a federal jury found that Walmart had infringed a competitor’s trademark in marketing its line of barbecue grills, an appeals court has determined that the trial wasn’t well done. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a nearly $100 million judgment against the mega-retailer, saying that the jury’s instructions didn’t cut ...

