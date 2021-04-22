Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Juvenile – Delinquency Adjudication – Admission – Judge's Colloquy

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 22, 2021

Before juvenile “Walter” admitted responsibility, the trial court told Walter that he had the right to “ask witnesses questions during a hearing.” This was a broader explanation to Walter of his confrontation rights than the exact language of G.S. § 7B-2407. Walter understood that he could deny the allegations against him and have a hearing ...

