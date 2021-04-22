Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Juvenile Miranda Warnings – Principal’s Office – Silent SRO (access required)

Criminal Practice – Juvenile Miranda Warnings – Principal’s Office – Silent SRO (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 22, 2021

Even though a school resource officer remained silent at the principal’s side when a 13-year-old middle school student, who was suspected of selling marijuana to a classmate, was called to the principal’s office and was questioned by the principal without the juvenile’s guardian being notified, the juvenile was nevertheless subjected to a custodial interrogation. We reverse ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo