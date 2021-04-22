Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Larceny – Voluntary Intoxication – Insufficient Evidence – Specific Intent (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 22, 2021

To obtain a jury instruction on voluntary intoxication a defendant must produce substantial evidence that, at the time of the crime, her mind and reason were so completely intoxicated and overthrown as to render her utterly incapable of forming specific intent. Although some of defendant’s actions were strange, evidence of mere intoxication was not enough ...

