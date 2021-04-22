Quantcast
Criminal Practice – NGRI – Involuntary Commitment – Supervised Outings

Criminal Practice – NGRI – Involuntary Commitment – Supervised Outings

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 22, 2021

Respondent’s treating psychiatrist recommended off-campus family-supervised passes and an increase in the patient-to-staff ratio from one-to-five to one-to-ten for off-campus excursions. However, since respondent was committed because, after being charged with murder and attempted murder, he was found not guilty by reason of insanity, only a court may grant the right to make visits outside ...

