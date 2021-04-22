Quantcast
Taxation – Real Property – Valuation – Presumption of Correctness – Rebuttal

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 22, 2021

Although a county’s ad valorem tax assessment is presumed to be correct, the taxpayer rebutted this presumption with evidence from several experts indicating that the value of the taxpayer’s textile manufacturing facility was substantially lower (by about $11 million) than the county’s assessed value and that the county’s appraiser had relied only on the cost ...

