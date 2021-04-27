Introducing North Carolina’s newest lawyers

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly would like to congratulate each of the bar applicants who passed the February 2021 North Carolina bar exam. The following names were provided by the North Carolina Board of Law Examiners to recognize those who passed this year’s exam. Applicants who were successful on the February 2021 exam but have not yet taken or passed the MPRE or have not yet successfully completed the North Carolina State-Specific Component are not yet included on the BLE’s list.

Shaun Michael Arnold Greensboro

Anna Huffman Askew Charlotte

Melenni Balbach Carolina Beach

Dhruvi Barot Holly Springs

Kia L. Barrett Woodbridge, Virginia

Madeline Olivia Baruch Greensboro

Matthew Steven Baruch Cary

Samuel Dean Bennett Edgemoor, South Carolina

Mackenzie McCullough Betchan Clemmons

Livia Daisy Birtalan Charlotte

Mysty Blalock Blagg Raleigh

Joseph Brian Blake Charlotte

Taylor Brennan Durham

Katherine Brock Greensboro

Kelley Elizabeth Brosky Greensboro

Allison Buczynski Mountaintop, Pennsylvania

Sarah Victoria Byrd Charlotte

Taylor Nicole Carraway Walstonburg

Brandon Lee Casey Johnson City, Tennessee

Andrew Warren Cave Clayton

Charles James Cole Winston-Salem

Courtney Caylyn Cornelius Boone

Tyler Jeremey Crima Wilmington

Brittany Lane Crimmins Winston-Salem

Timothy Devin Daugherty Greensboro

Samuel Jacob Davis Durham

Samantha Dudley Mint Hill

Kjirsten C. Durand-Johnson Greensboro

Amro Elsayed Winston-Salem

Matthew Cameron Esterline Rocky Mount

Julia James Eurey Lincolnton

Brooke Alexandria Felts Laurel Springs

Jonathan Stephen Fernandez Burnsville

Kathleen M. Foshee Charlotte

Alexander Shane Fowler Durham

Louis Fristensky Waynesville

Sarah Ghannam Charlotte

Anna Shuford Phillips Gillespie Bullock

John Matthew Grahl Winston-Salem

Emily Lynn Guarascio Greensboro

Chen Lyu Guo Cary

Madison Nicole Guttry Greensboro

Kathryn Cho Hagerman Charlotte

Alisha Brianna Harris Greensboro

Thomas R Harvey III Wilmington

Tai Cierra Simone Chisholm Hensley Clemmons

Cynthia Elizabeth Hernandez Greensboro

Serenity Porschenae Hogan Raleigh

Brianna L Hourihan Charlotte

Lauren Ashley Johnson Fort Wayne, Indiana

Amber Baye Jones Highland Falls, New York

Kevin Kenney Wilmington

Heather M Kindley Thomasville

Connor Kirol Johns Island, South Carolina

Matthew Hunter Koehl Nebo

Brooke Taylor LaMachio Raleigh

Corey Neil Lengyel Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Jason M Lerman Winston-Salem

Christopher Michael Linton Winston-Salem

Courtney Beckworth Lockerman Linwood

Ananya Mallavarapu Matthews

Jessica Constance Mantekas Raleigh

Anthony Thomas Masters Advance

Brandon Ben Mayes Chapel Hill

Benjamin Bunker Moore Matthews

Halee Anika Morris Wilmington

Lucas Nevola Durham

Kerri Nottingham Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Trevor Riley O’Hara Charlotte

Melissa Ollison Raeford

Polycarp Odhiambo Omollo Fuquay-Varina

Justin Matthew Pack Matthews

McCathern Marie Painter Greensboro

Kriya R. Patel Sellersburg, Indiana

Vivek Patel Waxhaw

Dane William Peddicord Raleigh

Maya Gabriella Pendergrass New York, New York

Diane M. Philips Richmond, Virginia

Clancy Helen Theresa Phillips Greensboro

Rachel Marie Pomeroy Greensboro

Jared A. Pone Morrisville

Travis James Poulos Boone

George Duncan Regan Jr. Fayetteville

Erika Nicole Richmond Greenville

Shane Bryce Roberts Greensboro

Casey Taylor Robinson Greensboro

Aaliyah Janai Russell Greensboro

Kaytlin Ruzicka Knightdale

Tracey Lee Schneider Holly Springs

Christopher Ryan Schroeder Jensen Beach, Florida

Stacy Revels Sereno Raleigh

Shivani Shah Cary

Kaitlyn Rebecca Sharman Reducindo Fayetteville

Kristen Marie Speight Rockingham

Victoria Lynn Stout Greensboro

Dale That Ton Raleigh

Stephen Baxter Trull Fuquay-Varina

Matthew Michael Turk Charlotte

Alexandriana Venters Charlotte

Kyle Walsh Waxhaw

Benjamin Scott Warren Asheboro

Sean Benjamin Weiner Charlotte

Ashlee C. Wiley Greensboro

Megan Donese Wilson-Bost Odenton, Maryland

Hunter Blake Winstead Raleigh

Zachary Hunter Woolweaver Morrisville

Laura Elizabeth Yanka Kernersville

Deanna Zenn Asheville