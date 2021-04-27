Introducing North Carolina’s newest lawyers

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly would like to congratulate each of the bar applicants who passed the February 2021 North Carolina bar exam. The following names were provided by the North Carolina Board of Law Examiners to recognize those who passed this year’s exam. Applicants who were successful on the February 2021 exam but have not yet taken or passed the MPRE or have not yet successfully completed the North Carolina State-Specific Component are not yet included on the BLE’s list.
Shaun Michael Arnold Greensboro
Anna Huffman Askew Charlotte
Melenni Balbach Carolina Beach
Dhruvi Barot Holly Springs
Kia L. Barrett Woodbridge, Virginia
Madeline Olivia Baruch Greensboro
Matthew Steven Baruch Cary
Samuel Dean Bennett Edgemoor, South Carolina
Mackenzie McCullough Betchan Clemmons
Livia Daisy Birtalan Charlotte
Mysty Blalock Blagg Raleigh
Joseph Brian Blake Charlotte
Taylor Brennan Durham
Katherine Brock Greensboro
Kelley Elizabeth Brosky Greensboro
Allison Buczynski Mountaintop, Pennsylvania
Sarah Victoria Byrd Charlotte
Taylor Nicole Carraway Walstonburg
Brandon Lee Casey Johnson City, Tennessee
Andrew Warren Cave Clayton
Charles James Cole Winston-Salem
Courtney Caylyn Cornelius Boone
Tyler Jeremey Crima Wilmington
Brittany Lane Crimmins Winston-Salem
Timothy Devin Daugherty Greensboro
Samuel Jacob Davis Durham
Samantha Dudley Mint Hill
Kjirsten C. Durand-Johnson Greensboro
Amro Elsayed Winston-Salem
Matthew Cameron Esterline Rocky Mount
Julia James Eurey Lincolnton
Brooke Alexandria Felts Laurel Springs
Jonathan Stephen Fernandez Burnsville
Kathleen M. Foshee Charlotte
Alexander Shane Fowler Durham
Louis Fristensky Waynesville
Sarah Ghannam Charlotte
Anna Shuford Phillips Gillespie Bullock
John Matthew Grahl Winston-Salem
Emily Lynn Guarascio Greensboro
Chen Lyu Guo Cary
Madison Nicole Guttry Greensboro
Kathryn Cho Hagerman Charlotte
Alisha Brianna Harris Greensboro
Thomas R Harvey III Wilmington
Tai Cierra Simone Chisholm Hensley Clemmons
Cynthia Elizabeth Hernandez Greensboro
Serenity Porschenae Hogan Raleigh
Brianna L Hourihan Charlotte
Lauren Ashley Johnson Fort Wayne, Indiana
Amber Baye Jones Highland Falls, New York
Kevin Kenney Wilmington
Heather M Kindley Thomasville
Connor Kirol Johns Island, South Carolina
Matthew Hunter Koehl Nebo
Brooke Taylor LaMachio Raleigh
Corey Neil Lengyel Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Jason M Lerman Winston-Salem
Christopher Michael Linton Winston-Salem
Courtney Beckworth Lockerman Linwood
Ananya Mallavarapu Matthews
Jessica Constance Mantekas Raleigh
Anthony Thomas Masters Advance
Brandon Ben Mayes Chapel Hill
Benjamin Bunker Moore Matthews
Halee Anika Morris Wilmington
Lucas Nevola Durham
Kerri Nottingham Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Trevor Riley O’Hara Charlotte
Melissa Ollison Raeford
Polycarp Odhiambo Omollo Fuquay-Varina
Justin Matthew Pack Matthews
McCathern Marie Painter Greensboro
Kriya R. Patel Sellersburg, Indiana
Vivek Patel Waxhaw
Dane William Peddicord Raleigh
Maya Gabriella Pendergrass New York, New York
Diane M. Philips Richmond, Virginia
Clancy Helen Theresa Phillips Greensboro
Rachel Marie Pomeroy Greensboro
Jared A. Pone Morrisville
Travis James Poulos Boone
George Duncan Regan Jr. Fayetteville
Erika Nicole Richmond Greenville
Shane Bryce Roberts Greensboro
Casey Taylor Robinson Greensboro
Aaliyah Janai Russell Greensboro
Kaytlin Ruzicka Knightdale
Tracey Lee Schneider Holly Springs
Christopher Ryan Schroeder Jensen Beach, Florida
Stacy Revels Sereno Raleigh
Shivani Shah Cary
Kaitlyn Rebecca Sharman Reducindo Fayetteville
Kristen Marie Speight Rockingham
Victoria Lynn Stout Greensboro
Dale That Ton Raleigh
Stephen Baxter Trull Fuquay-Varina
Matthew Michael Turk Charlotte
Alexandriana Venters Charlotte
Kyle Walsh Waxhaw
Benjamin Scott Warren Asheboro
Sean Benjamin Weiner Charlotte
Ashlee C. Wiley Greensboro
Megan Donese Wilson-Bost Odenton, Maryland
Hunter Blake Winstead Raleigh
Zachary Hunter Woolweaver Morrisville
Laura Elizabeth Yanka Kernersville
Deanna Zenn Asheville