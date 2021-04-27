Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Moore & Van Allen is new No. 1 on North Carolina’s Largest Law Firms list (access required)

By: Teri Saylor April 27, 2021

A growth spurt over the last year has propelled Moore & Van Allen to the top spot in the North Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s roster of the largest law firm in the state. Moore & Van Allen added 28 attorneys last year to increase its headcount to 299 and overtake Womble Bond Dickinson, which has been ranked ...

