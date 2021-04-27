Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / North Carolina Largest Law Firms 2021 (access required)

North Carolina Largest Law Firms 2021 (access required)

By: Teri Saylor April 27, 2021

1. Moore & Van Allen 100 N. Tryon Street, Suite 4700 Charlotte, NC 28202 (704) 331-1000 www.mvalaw.com 299 attorneys Members: 155 Associates: 95 Of counsel: 40 Other attorneys: 9 North Carolina offices: Charlotte (299) 2. Womble Bond Dickinson   One W. Fourth Street Winston-Salem, NC 27101 (336) 721-3600  www.womblebonddickinson.com/us 271 attorneys Partners: 131 Associates: 59 Of counsel: 21 Other attorneys: 60 North Carolina offices: Winston-Salem (108), Raleigh (66), Charlotte (59), RTP (23), Greensboro (15) 3. Legal Aid ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo