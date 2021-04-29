Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Asheboro attorney censured (access required)

Asheboro attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan April 29, 2021

Attorney: Richard L. Cox Location: Asheboro Bar membership: Member since 1981 Disciplinary action: Censured on Feb. 16 Background: Cox was the closing attorney for a home refinance in March 2020. In his title search, Cox found an outstanding deed of trust for a home equity loan one of the borrowers had taken out in 2006. Cox didn’t inform the ...

