Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Traffic Stop – Extension – Drug Dog Sniff (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Traffic Stop – Extension – Drug Dog Sniff (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 29, 2021

Where a police officer used a radar gun to measure defendant’s speed at 45 mph in a 35-mph zone, and where the officer observed what appeared to be tinted windows on defendant’s car, the officer had reasonable suspicion to stop defendant’s car. Where the officer detected the odor of marijuana in defendant’s car, called a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo