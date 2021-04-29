Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect & Dependency Adjudication – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – UCCJEA (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 29, 2021

After a domestic violence altercation, the respondent-mother was arrested at a Jacksonville gas station while her three children were in her vehicle; this situation gave North Carolina emergency jurisdiction under the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act. However, even though an Ohio court formally released its jurisdiction to North Carolina’s courts, the short duration ...

