Hampstead attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan April 29, 2021

Attorney: Kathleen G. Sumner Location: Hampstead Bar membership: Member since 1990 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 15 Background: In a case before the state’s Industrial Commission, Sumner made false statements of material fact or law to the tribunal, failed to correct these false statements, refused to acknowledge the wrongful nature of her conduct, and demonstrated lack of remorse. Previous discipline: ...

