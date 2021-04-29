Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation – Death Benefits – Fiancée’s Claim – Sanctions Motion – Post-Appeal Payment (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Death Benefits – Fiancée’s Claim – Sanctions Motion – Post-Appeal Payment (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 29, 2021

G.S. § 97-39 presumes a surviving spouse and/or child is entitled to workers’ compensation death benefits, and “in all other cases questions of dependency, in whole or in part shall be determined in accordance with the facts as the facts may be at the time of the accident.” Fields v. Hollowell, 238 N. C. 614, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo