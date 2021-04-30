Quantcast
Arbitration clause in contract blocks appeal  (access required)

By: Peter Vieth, BridgeTower Media Newswires April 30, 2021

An employer can enforce an arbitration clause in an employment contract that waives any appellate review, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in a matter of first impression.  The April 8 decision allows employers to put clear limits on protracted litigation of employment disputes—but in this case, it was the employer who found ...

