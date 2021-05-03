Quantcast
By: David Donovan May 3, 2021

  A trial judge properly relied on an eight-month-old psychiatric report to deem a defendant fit to stand trial even though he’d twice been deemed unfit for trial between his arrest and his competency hearing, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, overturning a decision by the state’s Court of Appeals.  Harley Allen, who is intellectually disabled, ...

