Home / Top Legal News / Without another will, no way for probate challenge to prevail  (access required)

By: David Baugher, BridgeTower Media Newswires May 3, 2021

By David Baugher  A contentious case over a handwritten will that was found in a gun safe has concluded with a summary judgment upholding the disputed document, the attorneys for the will’s propounders report.  James Rainsford and James Stanford of Coleman, Gledhill, Hargrave, Merritt & Rainsford in Hillsborough report that their clients, Tony Ashworth and William J. Ashley, propounded ...

