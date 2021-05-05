Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Man who threatened N.C. court employees sent to prison (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 5, 2021

A New York man who threatened to kill judges and court employees in North Carolina has been sentenced to two years in prison, the North Carolina Administrative Offices of the Courts has announced. The AOC said that Frederick Eli Knapp of Pottersville, New York, made the threats in an email sent on Nov. 17, 2019 and ...

