Family gets back home that was sold cheap at void sale

By: David Donovan May 6, 2021

  A family whose home was foreclosed upon over barely $200 in unpaid homeowners’ association dues will be getting their house back after the North Carolina Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the company that purchased it for less than 2 percent of its true worth wasn’t an innocent purchaser for value.  In August 2016 The Crossings Community Association filed ...

