Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence — Trusts & Estates – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Trustee’s Authority (access required)

Tort/Negligence — Trusts & Estates – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Trustee’s Authority (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 12, 2021

  Even if boilerplate language in a trust agreement could be read to authorize conflict-of-interest transactions by the trustee, the trustee would still have to show that the transactions benefitted the trust or its beneficiaries. The trustee has failed to do so in this case. The court grants in part and denies in part the parties’ cross-motions ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo