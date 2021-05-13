Quantcast
Contract – LLC Operating Agreement – Manager's Duties – Attachment to Agreement

Contract – LLC Operating Agreement – Manager’s Duties – Attachment to Agreement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 13, 2021

Even though the 2012 operating agreement of the defendant-limited liability company made defendant Burnette responsible for acquiring properties for the LLC to manage, and even though Burnette made no such acquisitions after 2013, given the lack of clarity in the operating agreement, a jury must decide whether Burnette breached the agreement. The parties’ cross-motions for summary ...

