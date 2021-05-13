Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 13, 2021

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed two district court judges in Judicial District 22B (Davidson and Davie counties) and a superior court judge for Judicial District 12 (Cumberland County). Rosalind Baker and Jon W. Myers were named to the seats in District 22B. Baker will fill the seat vacated by April Wood, who was elected to the ...

