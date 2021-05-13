Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Pedestrian crash leads to $400K settlement  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 13, 2021

  A 52-year-old pedestrian struck by a vehicle while crossing the street has settled her case for $400,000, her attorneys report.   Justin Osborn and Seth Beckley of Osborn Gambale Beckley & Budd in Raleigh report that their client was out walking for exercise along Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh and crossing an unmarked crosswalk when the defendant driver suddenly accelerated and hit her, dragging her several feet. Osborn said that the defendant admitted ...

