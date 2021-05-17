Quantcast
By: Heath Hamacher May 17, 2021

  A trial judge erred when he declared a defendant not guilty by reason of insanity without determining whether the defendant was capable to proceed, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled in a case of first impression.   After Erik Myrick was charged with assaulting a detention center employee, a Bertie County Superior Court judge granted a motion by Myrick’s defense attorney to have Myrick examined for capacity to ...

