Home / Top Legal News / NCDOT pays mobile home park owner $2.8M for Map Act taking  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 17, 2021

  The owner of a Wake County mobile home park has settled a land condemnation case against the North Carolina Department of Transportation for $2.8 million, its attorney reports.   Stan Abrams of the North Carolina Eminent Domain Law Firm in Wilson represented plaintiff Blue Skies Mobile Home Living in the suit, which alleged that because of the Southern Wake Expressway Project, his ...

