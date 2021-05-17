Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Some companies no longer requiring waiver of consumer, employment class action claims  (access required)

Some companies no longer requiring waiver of consumer, employment class action claims  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 17, 2021

By Thomas I. Elkind  For many years, companies have required consumers and employees to sign contracts containing arbitration clauses that prohibit them from filing class action claims and require them to waive jury trials.   The history of how this trend developed is interesting in that it created unintended consequences that some companies are now trying to counter by ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo