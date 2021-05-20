Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Assault – Deadly Weapon – Lesser Included Offense – Plain Error (access required)

Criminal Practice — Assault – Deadly Weapon – Lesser Included Offense – Plain Error (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 20, 2021

An indictment for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury alleged that defendant used a machete to cut the victim; however, (1) there was evidence of broken glass at the scene of the assault, (2) the victim initially told police that defendant had cut him with a box cutter or broken bottle, and (3) ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo