Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury – Intent (access required)

Criminal Practice — Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury – Intent (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 20, 2021

The state presented evidence that defendant had the requisite intent to injure his girlfriend’s child, “Baby Z.” Defendant had been complaining to others about Baby Z and about his girlfriend when his girlfriend went out for a smoke break and left Baby Z with defendant. Baby Z suffered a subdural hemorrhage, three broken ribs, and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo