Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Due Process – Physical Evidence – Release before Inspection (access required)

Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Due Process – Physical Evidence – Release before Inspection (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 20, 2021

According to the state’s evidence, while defendant’s wife was driving her Mercedes, defendant fired a gun at the Mercedes and rammed his truck into the car several times. Even though the state released the Mercedes to the wife’s insurance company before defendant could inspect it, since the indictment for attempted first-degree murder alleged that defendant’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo