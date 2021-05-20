Quantcast
Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Right to Counsel – Waiver of Appointed Counsel (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 20, 2021

Even though defendant waived appointed counsel, he did not waive all assistance of counsel. Although defendant reported his unsuccessful attempt to retain counsel, there is no indication that defendant took any actions to obstruct or delay the proceeding, such as by repeatedly hiring and firing counsel or seeking multiple continuances. Since the record reflects that ...

