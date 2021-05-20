Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — DWI – Jury Instructions – Blood Draw Refusal (access required)

Criminal Practice — DWI – Jury Instructions – Blood Draw Refusal (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 20, 2021

After being arrested for driving while impaired, defendant initially refused to submit to a blood draw; she only agreed to submit after a search warrant was issued. The fact of defendant’s refusal was admissible under G.S. § 20-139.1(f), and the trial court did not err when it instructed jurors that they could consider defendant’s refusal ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo