Criminal Practice — Evidence – Lay Testimony – 'Drug' References – Expert Witness – Methodology

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 20, 2021

  Throughout defendant’s trial on charges of possession and sale of cocaine, lay witnesses referred to the substances in question as “drugs,” “narcotics,” “cocaine,” and/or “crack cocaine.” Lay witnesses may not testify that a substance was cocaine, based on visual inspection alone, if offered as substantive evidence. Here however, defense counsel did not object to the ...

