Criminal Practice — First-Degree Burglary – Conspiracy – Nighttime – Timing (access required)

Criminal Practice — First-Degree Burglary – Conspiracy – Nighttime – Timing (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 20, 2021

It was nighttime when defendant’s ex-girlfriend called him for help. Her current boyfriend had forced her to leave their residence after taking her rent money. The ex-girlfriend needed help right away, and defendant broke into the residence that night and then brought his ex-girlfriend $100. There was sufficient evidence to support the “nighttime” element of ...

