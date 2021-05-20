Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Hydrocodone Trafficking – Evidence – Pill Color – Unadmitted Exhibit (access required)

Criminal Practice — Hydrocodone Trafficking – Evidence – Pill Color – Unadmitted Exhibit (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 20, 2021

  During defendant’s trial for trafficking in hydrocodone, three prosecution witnesses used three different colors to describe the pills defendant sold: white, peach and orange. Since this was not a lack of evidence but instead a discrepancy in the evidence, the color of the pills was a jury question, and the trial court correctly denied defendant’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo