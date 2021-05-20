Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Notary Fraud – Non-Notary – Acting in Concert – Car Salesman (access required)

Criminal Practice — Notary Fraud – Non-Notary – Acting in Concert – Car Salesman (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 20, 2021

  Although it now appears that the state’s theory was that the defendant-sales representative was acting in concert with his paramour, a notary, to fraudulently transfer cars through the victim’s dealership, this theory was not suggested in the indictment and was first mentioned outside the presence of the jury during oral arguments related to defendant’s motions ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo