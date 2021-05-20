Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Search & Seizure – Officers’ Knowledge – Heroin Trafficking (access required)

Criminal Practice — Search & Seizure – Officers’ Knowledge – Heroin Trafficking (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 20, 2021

A detective who was working with an informant knew defendant had been to the informant’s residence and that defendant had previously sold heroin to the informant, and the detective heard a call (on speakerphone) arranging for defendant to sell more heroin to the informant. The detective shared this knowledge with other officers, who stopped defendant’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo