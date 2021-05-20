Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Real Property — Easements – Driveway – Reasonable Use – Parking – Boat Slips (access required)

Real Property — Easements – Driveway – Reasonable Use – Parking – Boat Slips (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 20, 2021

  Since the developers’ map and deeds did not define the scope of defendants’ driveway easement over plaintiffs’ land, defendants are entitled to make reasonable use of the easement, and that use could include parking vehicles within the easement. We modify and affirm summary judgment for defendants as to the scope of the driveway easement. We reverse ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo