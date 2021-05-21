Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Bankruptcy – Bankruptcy fees amendment is constitutional (access required)

Bankruptcy – Bankruptcy fees amendment is constitutional (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 21, 2021

Although a 2017 amendment to the bankruptcy fees provisions may render it more expensive for some debtors in Virginia—as opposed to North Carolina or Alabama—to go through Chapter 11 proceedings, because the difference is a byproduct of Virginia’s use of the trustee program, it is not unconstitutional. Background These consolidated appeals present two constitutional issues concerning changes ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo