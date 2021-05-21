Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Hobbs Act robbery not 'crime of violence' under guidelines (access required)

Criminal Practice – Hobbs Act robbery not ‘crime of violence’ under guidelines (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 21, 2021

Where Hobbs Act robbery reaches the use of force or threats of force against property, while the guidelines’ definition of “crime of violence” requires the use of force or threats of force against persons, there is no categorical match. Consequently, the court joined five other circuits in holding that Hobbs Act robbery is not a ...

