Tort/Negligence – No evidence of prolonged exposure to asbestos (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 21, 2021

Where the record did not show the decedent had frequent, regular and proximate contact with a company’s asbestos insulation, the company prevailed on the wrongful death claims. Background After Charles F. Connor died at the age of 90 of mesothelioma, his son brought a wrongful death action. All of appellant’s claims boil down to one straightforward accusation: ...

