Criminal Practice Child — Abuse – Social Worker’s Testimony – Other Unchallenged Testimony (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 22, 2021

Even if the trial court erred by allowing a social worker to testify that, after seeing one-year-old victim “Adam” in the hospital, “it was decided that [DHHS] would file a petition and nonsecure order and that [Adam] would be in the custody [of DHHS],” defendant does not challenge other similar testimony, including that of Adam’s ...

