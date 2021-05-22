Quantcast
Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Admission of Guilt – Insufficient Record

May 22, 2021

Where defendant did not authorize defense counsel to admit guilt to the lesser included offense of misdemeanor larceny, but where counsel’s opening statement told the jury that defendant had taken a bag that contained marijuana but did not contain the $12,000 claimed by the bag’s owner, we cannot properly assess defendant’s claim of ineffective assistance ...

