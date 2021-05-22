Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Evidence – Hearsay – Excited Utterance – Time & Motive (access required)

Criminal Practice — Evidence – Hearsay – Excited Utterance – Time & Motive (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 22, 2021

While defendant’s mother was driving the four miles between her sister’s house—into which defendant had just discharged a shotgun—and her mother’s house, defendant’s mother had time to manufacture a statement, and she had a motive to do so, i.e., to protect her son. The trial court did not abuse its discretion when it excluded the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo