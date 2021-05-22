Quantcast
Domestic Relations — Equitable Distribution – Classification – Gift from Mother – Joint Title

Domestic Relations — Equitable Distribution – Classification – Gift from Mother – Joint Title (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 22, 2021

Even though the plaintiff-wife and her mother testified that the mother’s gift of a camper was intended to be for the wife and the parties’ (now emancipated) children and not for the defendant-husband, since the wife and mother were both present for the closing and acquiesced to having the husband’s name on the camper’s title ...

